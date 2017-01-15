Toggle navigation
94 Rock - New Mexico's Real Rock
94 Rock - New Mexico's Real Rock
On-Air
The Morning Show
Big Rig
Sixx Sense
Metal Shop - Local Zone
On Demand
Most Recently Played
Events Calendar
94Rock Concerts
Local Traffic
Gone Viral
The Buzz
Hot Shots
Snow Report
Events
Concerts
Station Events
94 Rock Around Town
Community Page
Connect
Listen on iHeartRadio
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Instagram
Advertise with Us
Recruitment Statement
Contests
El Mezquite Bud Light NFL Road Trip & Super Bowl Bash
Testament Tickets!
Free Movie Friday powered by Atom Tickets!
Be Our Ultimate 94 Rock Prize Pig!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Be the 94 Rock Ultimate Prize Pig for 2017!
Win Passes To Our Advanced Screening Of Split!
Can You Guess Who Has These Tattoos?
Foreigner & Cheap Trick are coming to ABQ!
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Green Day at The Isleta Amphitheater!
Win some Great NFL Prizes from El Mezquite & Bud Light!
Win Willie Nelson & Friends Tickets!
Monster Jam is coming to Tingley!
Free Movie Friday Powered by Atom Tickets!
Looking for Albuquerque's Alternative?
previous
next
On-Air Now
6am - 10am
Governor Peter Thiel?
PHOTOS: 20 Interesting Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Facts You Didn't Know
Trump: ObamaCare Replacement Is Ready to Go
Woman Dies of Superbug No Antibiotic Could Treat
FBI Nabs 1 of 10 Most Wanted
Mom Who Murdered Her 5-Year-Old Son Complains Prison Is Too Hard, Wants...
He's Not Trump, He Just Plays Him for the Inauguration Rehearsal
Trump Lashes Out at CIA Director
American Apparel Is No More
Dozens Die as Cargo Jet Crashes Into Village
Is the Press Getting Kicked Out of the White House?
The Weird Story of a Cup That Led Cops to Robbery Suspect
x
See Full Playlist
94 Rock
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 94 Rock to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.